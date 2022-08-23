1 in 3 veterans say they’ve been arrested: research

About one-third of veterans have reported being arrested at least once in their lives, according to a criminal justice think tank.

The Council on Criminal Justice said in a release on Tuesday that the most recent national survey revealed that 180,000 veterans were in U.S. prisons and jails. Data showed a significant disparity between the percentage of veterans and nonveterans who have been arrested in their lifetimes, with fewer than one-fifth of nonveterans reporting ever having been arrested.

The release stated that most of the 200,000 active-duty service members who leave the military every year successfully transition back to civilian life, but some struggle with mental health challenges, substance abuse, homelessness and criminality.

The think tank stated that combat-related risk factors, inconsistent diversion mechanisms and ineffective procedures to identify veterans upon arrest contribute to the incarceration of former service members.

Veterans who did not receive an honorable discharge may be prevented from receiving benefits like access to mental health care and substance abuse treatment, and are more likely to have interactions with the criminal justice system.

The Council on Criminal Justice release noted that many veterans do not receive the care and support they need to address their circumstances after they leave the system, reducing the chances of successfully reentering society.

The council announced Tuesday that it is forming a national commission to investigate incarcerated veterans and create recommendations for policy changes that promote safety, health and justice.

The commission will be chaired by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and includes former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, as well as two formerly incarcerated veterans and other military, veteran and criminal justice leaders.

The commission will conduct research and gather testimony to evaluate the extent of veterans’ involvement in the criminal justice system, risk factors and what strategies could prevent veterans from becoming involved in the system.

“Service-related trauma and other legacies of deployment push too many veterans on a path toward incarceration,” Hagel said in the release. “We can and must do more to understand and interrupt that trajectory.”