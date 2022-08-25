US forces strike Iran-affiliated militants following Syria rocket attacks

U.S. forces struck at Iran-affiliated militants after rocket attacks on bases in northeastern Syria left three American troops injured, the military said Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces struck at the militants with AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 artillery following attacks on Mission Support Site Conoco and Mission Support Site Green Village.

Four “enemy fighters” were killed and seven enemy rocket launchers were destroyed, the statement added.

“We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our servicemembers,” CENTCOM commander Michael Kurilla said.

“No group will strike at our troops with impunity. We will take all necessary measures to defend our people,” he continued.

CENTCOM said Wednesday evening that several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco at around 7:20 p.m. local time. Shortly afterward, rockets landed in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village.

One service member was treated for a minor injury and was returned to duty at Conoco. Two others were under evaluation for “minor injuries,” though it was unclear where they were located.

U.S. forces responded to the attack, destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but CENTCOM said Wednesday that initial assessments indicated that “two or three” suspected Iran-backed militants who conducted one of the attacks were killed during the U.S. response.