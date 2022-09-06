Former Defense secretaries, retired generals warn of threats of political polarization

Thirteen former defense leaders on Tuesday warned that political polarization is straining the relationship between civilians and the military.

The open letter, signed by eight former Defense secretaries and five former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warns of an “an exceptionally challenging civil-military environment” exacerbated by geopolitical, social and political issues.

The former secretaries, retired generals and retired admiral don’t mention a particular political party, but indirectly call out former President Trump’s resistance to the 2020 presidential election results and the transfer of power to now-President Biden.

“Politically, military professionals confront an extremely adverse environment characterized by the divisiveness of affective polarization that culminated in the first election in over a century when the peaceful transfer of political power was disrupted and in doubt,” reads the letter, published on the national security website War on the Rocks.

The writers also note the social burdens of the pandemic and economic issues — as well as the geopolitical strains of the wind down of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan alongside “the ramping up of great power conflict.”

“Looking ahead, all of these factors could well get worse before they get better.”

The letter goes on to underscore the constitutional allocation of power between civilians and the military, emphasizing the importance of civilian control of the military.

“Civilian control of the military is part of the bedrock foundation of American democracy. The democratic project is not threatened by the existence of a powerful standing military so long as civilian and military leaders — and the rank-and-file they lead — embrace and implement effective civilian control.”

The signatories, which include Trump’s former Defense Secretaries James Mattis and Mark Esper, note that “military officers swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution, not an oath of fealty to an individual or to an office” and that civilian control is shared by all three government branches.

“There are significant limits on the public role of military personnel in partisan politics. … Members of the military accept limits on the public expression of their private views — limits that would be unconstitutional if imposed on other citizens. Military and civilian leaders must be diligent about keeping the military separate from partisan political activity.”

The letter also affirms that elected civilians “have the right to be wrong … even if other voices warn in advance that the proposed action is a mistake” and that military officials must carry out legal orders even if they doubt the action.

In closing, the letter highlights the military’s duty during presidential elections to serve the current commander in chief and prepare for the next one, as chosen by voters.

Along with Mattis and Esper, the letter is signed by former Defense Secretaries Ashton Carter, Robert Gates, Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel, William Perry and William Cohen.

Retired Gens. Martin Dempsey, Joseph Dunford Jr., Peter Pace and Richard Myers signed as former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with retired Adm. Mike Mullen.