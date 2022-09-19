trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pentagon orders audit of clandestine information warfare: report

by Ellen Mitchell - 09/19/22 5:53 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 09/19/22 5:53 PM ET
The Pentagon is seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Arlington, Va.
Greg Nash
The Pentagon is seen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Arlington, Va.

The Pentagon will review how it conducts secret information warfare after Meta and Twitter found and dismantled fake accounts likely tied to the U.S. military, The Washington Post reported Monday

Undersecretary of Defense for policy Colin Kahl last week asked the military commands that participate in online psychological operations to give a complete rundown of their activities by next month, according to the outlet. 

The order came after the White House, State Department and some in the Defense Department voiced issues with tactics the Pentagon used in attempts to manipulate overseas audiences, several defense and administration officials told the Post.

Such tactics, which are used by the likes of Russia and Iran, violate the social media platforms’ rules.  

Twitter and Meta, the company that owns Facebook, in August removed a network of accounts for promoting “pro-Western narratives” in the Middle East and Central Asia. 

While there are no U.S. laws barring fictitious accounts, specific Pentagon policy discourages the spread of false information.

The Defense Department did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill. 

Tags Colin Kahl fake accounts information warfare Meta pentagon Twitter

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger on GOP-majority ...
  2. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  3. GOP’s bad blood threatens Manchin ...
  4. Trump defends ‘perfect’ call with ...
  5. Trump’s favorability rating drops ...
  6. Tensions rise amid frustration over ...
  7. Strong US dollar boomerangs on ...
  8. Walker downplays debate with Warnock: ...
  9. Texas sheriff opens probe into ...
  10. Why Democrats’ midterm optimism ...
  11. Abbott widens lead over O’Rourke in ...
  12. Autism diagnosis in adulthood linked ...
  13. Deal averting railroad strike has ...
  14. MyPillow exec Lindell says he prayed ...
  15. Don’t break out the Champagne just ...
  16. Why Biden is seeing a rise in the ...
  17. Democrats brace for life with a House ...
  18. Massachusetts state lawmaker requests ...
Load more

Video

See all Video