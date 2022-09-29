trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

North Korea launches missiles after Harris departs South Korea

by Ellen Mitchell - 09/29/22 1:46 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 09/29/22 1:46 PM ET
A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, just hours after Vice President Harris departed South Korea for the United States. 

The launch, the third one this week, comes as North Korea is suspected to be prepping for its seventh nuclear test. 

“South Korean military detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from Sunchon, South Pyongan province, toward the east coast between 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m.,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, as Reuters reported

“Amid strengthened surveillance and vigilance, our military maintains full preparedness while working closely with the U.S.” 

North Korea a day prior had fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea before Harris arrived in South Korea, and on Sunday test-fired one surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile. 

Harris was in South Korea as the last stop on her four-day trip to Asia, a visit where she stressed Washington’s ironclad commitment to Seoul while being strongly critical of the isolated Pyongyang. 

“It is clearly a provocation, and it is meant we believe to destabilize the region and we’re taking it seriously, and everyone should,” Harris said when asked about North Korea’s nuclear threats. 

The round of missile launches come as the U.S., South Korea and other allies are concerned North Korea could conduct a nuclear test as soon as October or November. 

If held, the test would be the seventh one since 2006 and the first since 2017.  

Tags Kamala Harris North Korea missile tests US-North Korea relations

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump resists request to declare ...
  2. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  3. DeSantis already a target as ...
  4. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  5. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  6. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  7. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  8. Alito: Questioning Supreme Court ...
  9. Biden: Hurricane Ian ‘could be the ...
  10. Oz closes on Fetterman in latest ...
  11. Judge allows defamation lawsuit ...
  12. Hurricane Ian photos show ...
  13. Top Cuban diplomat: ‘We will have ...
  14. Putin seen as more dangerous as ...
  15. New York to mandate zero-emission ...
  16. Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin ...
  17. DeSantis says Ian was ‘basically a ...
  18. Democrats scrap plan to vote on stock ...
Load more

Video

See all Video