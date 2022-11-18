US condemns latest North Korean missile launch

The U.S. State Department on Friday denounced North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) hours earlier in violation of United Nations resolutions.

“The United States condemns the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch,” said spokesman Ned Price.

“This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK’s neighbors, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime.”

The launch of the ICBM, which has the power and longevity to reach North America after being launched from east Asia, occurred during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand where Vice President Harris as attending with other international leaders.

Harris was joined by representatives from Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, all of whom condemned the missile launch.

Price claimed that North Korea’s power moves would only increase cooperation between the U.S. and other countries to ensure the safety of the Indo-Pacific region.

“This action demonstrates the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions that are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests,” he said, referring to the launch.

“Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue. Our commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad.”

On Thursday, shortly after the missile launch, Harris said that North Korea’s action “destabilizes security in the region and unnecessarily raises tensions.”

She added that it was a “brazen violation” of United Nations security resolutions.