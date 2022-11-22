trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Harris swipes at China in speech from contested waters near Philippines

by Brad Dress - 11/22/22 1:45 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/22/22 1:45 PM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Philippines Coast Guard ship Teresa Magbanua at Puerto Princesa Port, Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Vice President Harris on Tuesday spoke out against unnamed threats to local fishing communities and international norms during a speech from the South China Sea, where China’s expanding claims are fueling tension with Southeast Asian countries and the United States.

“We must stand up for principles such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, unimpeded lawful commerce, the peaceful resolution of disputes, and the freedom of navigation and overflight,” Harris said aboard a Coast Guard ship in Puerto Princesa, Philippines.

“As an ally, the United States stands with the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea,” she said.

Harris also spoke with local fishing communities about the impact of foreign ships overfishing in the region, warning that the “vitality of communities like this is at risk.”

“Communities like this have seen the consequences, and people here know the impacts, when foreign vessels enter Philippine waters and illegally deplete the fishing stock, when they harass and intimidate local fishers, when they pollute the ocean and destroy the marine ecosystem,” she said.

China, which has the world’s largest deep-water fishing fleet, has been accused of trespassing into the waters of dozens of countries, including the Philippines, and decimating fish stocks.

Harris on Tuesday announced additional funding for Philippine maritime law enforcement to counter overfishing as well as a new partnership with communities in the province of Palawan for sustainable fishing and to conserve ecosystems and strengthen food security.

The U.S. has no claims to the South China Sea but conducts billions of dollars in global annual trade through routes in the contested waters.

Beijing has opposed U.S. Navy and Air Force patrols in the South China Sea and claims complete sovereign rights in the waterway, despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling that found China did not have historical, exclusive control in much of the region.

China has also built artificial islands in the South China Sea to the serious objections of nearby nations.

Harris on Tuesday said the U.S. will steadfastly support the territorial integrity of the Philippines.

“We will continue to rally our allies and partners against unlawful and irresponsible behavior,” she said. “When the international rules-based order is threatened somewhere, it is threatened everywhere.”

Tags China Kamala Harris philipines

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  2. Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
  3. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  4. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  5. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  6. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  7. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  8. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  9. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  10. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  11. Naomi Biden, husband moved into the White House before her wedding ceremony
  12. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  13. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
  14. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  15. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  16. Raising the retirement age to 70 could save Social Security for us all
  17. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  18. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
Load more

Video

See all Video