Pentagon condemns rocket attack near US base in Syria

The Pentagon on Friday condemned a rocket attack that targeted a U.S. base in northeastern Syria, which resulted in no injuries or damage.

Two rockets were fired at the base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, at 10:31 p.m. local time, while a third unfired rocket was found at the rockets’ origin site, U.S. Central Command said in a press release.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The rocket attack comes amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent airstrikes on northern Syria and Iraq.

Ankara has targeted Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries over the last week, in retaliation for a recent bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 more, according to The Associated Press. The Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the bombing.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said 18 civilians and four of its soldiers had been killed in the recent strikes, Axios reported. Turkey accused the SDF of killing at least two people in rocket strikes on Monday, according to PBS.

Erdoğan suggested on Wednesday that he also plans to order a ground invasion into northern Syria, according to Al Jazeera.

The Pentagon expressed concern about the “escalating actions” in northern Syria, Iraq and Turkey on Wednesday, warning it could threaten progress to “degrade and defeat ISIS.”

“Recent air strikes in Syria directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.