trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pentagon condemns rocket attack near US base in Syria

by Julia Shapero - 11/25/22 7:48 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/25/22 7:48 PM ET
FILE — People look at a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, in Hasakeh province, Syria, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Turkish airstrikes on northern Syria over the weekend that killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers could pose a setback to the recent move toward a rapprochement between the two countries after 11 years of tension and hostility. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)

The Pentagon on Friday condemned a rocket attack that targeted a U.S. base in northeastern Syria, which resulted in no injuries or damage.

Two rockets were fired at the base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, at 10:31 p.m. local time, while a third unfired rocket was found at the rockets’ origin site, U.S. Central Command said in a press release.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The rocket attack comes amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent airstrikes on northern Syria and Iraq.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

Ankara has targeted Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries over the last week, in retaliation for a recent bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 more, according to The Associated Press. The Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the bombing.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said 18 civilians and four of its soldiers had been killed in the recent strikes, Axios reported. Turkey accused the SDF of killing at least two people in rocket strikes on Monday, according to PBS.

Erdoğan suggested on Wednesday that he also plans to order a ground invasion into northern Syria, according to Al Jazeera

The Pentagon expressed concern about the “escalating actions” in northern Syria, Iraq and Turkey on Wednesday, warning it could threaten progress to “degrade and defeat ISIS.”

“Recent air strikes in Syria directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

Tags Ankara Iraq ISIS pentagon Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Syria Syrian Democratic Forces Turkey U.S. Central Command

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  2. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  3. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  4. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  5. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  6. Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago
  7. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  8. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  9. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  10. Ex-surgeon general: ‘People still are afraid to touch anything that is ...
  11. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  12. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  13. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  14. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  15. Mike Lindell says ‘God willing,’ he will challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC ...
  16. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  17. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  18. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
Load more

Video

See all Video