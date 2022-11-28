Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for more Russian airstrikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday told his country to prepare for another wave of Russian missile strikes as citizens struggle with widespread power outages and a lack of heat in the aftermath of last week’s attacks.

Zelensky said the “terrorists are preparing new strikes” and would continue to shell their country so long as Russia has missiles.

He urged Ukrainians to pay attention to air alerts and respond to the attacks with unity, adding that “our mutual assistance is one of the elements of protection against terror and our strength.”

“The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passes. Our Defense Forces are preparing. The whole state is preparing,” Zelensky said in his address. “Together and helping each other we will pass this challenge of war as well — this winter, this Russia’s attempt to use the cold against people.”

Ukraine is still scrambling to contain the fallout from last week’s shelling attacks, which caused widespread blackouts, including in the capital city Kyiv.

Since launching the mass rocket attacks in October, Russia has often targeted critical infrastructure and energy grids in cities across the country, knocking out power and heat as the long winter settles in.

Zelensky on Sunday said power was being restored across the country and the situation was under control in most regions of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president told his people that “to endure now and defend ourselves now is to endure and defend ourselves for generations to come for all Ukrainians throughout our beautiful land.”

“We are doing and will do everything possible to strengthen our defense,” he said. “We are doing and will do everything to hold Russia accountable for this war, for this terror.”