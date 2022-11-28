trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland

by Ellen Mitchell - 11/28/22 4:30 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 11/28/22 4:30 PM ET

The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. 

The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release. 

Finland, which shares a border with Russia, is in the process of joining NATO along with Sweden. Both countries sought to enter the alliance earlier this year.  

This State Department said the proposed sale “will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.” 

The notice added that it “is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

Finland intends to use the weapons for its fighter aircraft fleet and improve its air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons capabilities, according to the release. 

The administration has approved several high-value weapons sales to European countries this year as it looks to bolster NATO’s defense capabilities along the alliance’s eastern flank and aid its partner counties in the face of Russian aggression.  

In February, directly before the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine began, the United States gave preliminary approval for a sale of $6 billion worth of battle tanks and other equipment to Poland. 

Then in July, the State Department approved a package of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers for Estonia worth an estimated $500 million. 

And earlier this month, Norway signed a record $500 million arms sale with the United States for missiles intended to be mounted on F-35 fighter jets. 

A few days later, the State Department approved about $700 million in potential foreign military sales to Switzerland, Lithuania and Belgium. 

Tags Biden Finland NATO russia Sweden ukraine

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  4. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  5. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  6. No more ‘ladies-in-waiting’ for Queen Consort Camilla
  7. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  8. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  9. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  10. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  11. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  12. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  13. Pence says Trump should apologize; ‘wrong’ to give antisemite ‘a seat at ...
  14. GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
  15. Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues
  16. Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale ...
  17. Biden calls on Congress to intervene to avert rail shutdown
  18. The eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video