Islamic State leader killed in battle, spokesman says

Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terror group, was killed recently in battle, The Associated Press reported.

The news service reported that Islamic State spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajer made the announcement in an audio clip released on Wednesday but that he did not provide further details on who was responsible or when al-Qurayshi died.

Al-Qurayshi began leading the group after the U.S. killed his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a February raid in Syria, and the more recent death marks the second Islamic State leader killed this year.

Little was known about the Islamic State leader, and further details on his death were not immediately clear.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment.

The Associated Press reported that the group will now be led by Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

Updated at 1:08 p.m.