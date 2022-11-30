trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Islamic State leader killed in battle, spokesman says

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/30/22 12:55 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/30/22 12:55 PM ET
FILE – A fighter from the Christian Syriac militia that battles the Islamic State group under the banner of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, burns an IS flag on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria, July 17, 2017. The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, without giving further details. No one claimed responsibility for the killing. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terror group, was killed recently in battle, The Associated Press reported.

The news service reported that Islamic State spokesperson Abu Omar al-Muhajer made the announcement in an audio clip released on Wednesday but that he did not provide further details on who was responsible or when al-Qurayshi died.

Al-Qurayshi began leading the group after the U.S. killed his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a February raid in Syria, and the more recent death marks the second Islamic State leader killed this year.

Little was known about the Islamic State leader, and further details on his death were not immediately clear.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment.

The Associated Press reported that the group will now be led by Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

Updated at 1:08 p.m.

Tags Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi ISIS Islamic State

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  3. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  4. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  5. Buckingham Palace insider resigns after racist comments
  6. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  7. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  8. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  9. CNN announces layoffs amid difficult year
  10. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  11. Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
  12. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  13. Why the GOP oversight agenda in the new Congress likely will backfire
  14. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  15. San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
  16. Senate GOP battles over spending strategy
  17. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  18. Corporate profits hit record high in third quarter amid 40-year-high inflation
Load more

Video

See all Video