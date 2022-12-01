trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pentagon warns Turkey against Syria ground invasion after strikes threaten US troops

by Ellen Mitchell - 12/01/22 4:09 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 12/01/22 4:09 PM ET
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

The Pentagon is warning NATO member Turkey against a new military operation in Syria, after strikes in the country late last month endangered U.S. troops. 

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, conveying his “strong opposition” to a new Turkish military operation in Syria, according to a Pentagon readout on the call. 

Austin “expressed concern over escalating action in northern Syria and Turkey, including recent airstrikes, some of which directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel who are working with local partners in Syria to defeat ISIS,” the readout said.  

“Secretary Austin called for de-escalation, and shared the Department’s strong opposition to a new Turkish military operation in Syria.” 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last month launched airstrikes on northern Syria and Iraq targeting Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries. Ankara claims the strikes are in retaliation for a Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 more, though the Kurdish groups have denied any involvement. 

Erdoğan also suggested on Nov. 23 that he also plans to order a ground invasion into northern Syria. 

The U.S. has notably partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the effort to defeat ISIS in the region and continues to work with the group to keep the terrorist group at bay. 

Since the Turkish strikes, the U.S. military is operating at a reduced number of partner patrols with the SDF, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Thursday.  

Ryder noted that while the U.S. recognizes Turkey’s security concerns, “the focus here is on preventing a destabilizing situation, which would put ISIS in an ability to reconstitute.” 

He added that the U.S. has frequent and open lines of communication with its Turkish allies “at a variety of levels.” 

“We did issue a statement highlighting the fact that a strike did come close to U.S. personnel, and we clearly have communicated that,” he said. 

Tags Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Pat Ryder Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Syrian Civil War US-Turkey relations

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  2. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  5. Arizona judge orders Cochise County board to certify election results after ...
  6. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  7. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  8. Senate votes to avert costly rail strike
  9. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  10. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  11. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  13. Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan
  14. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  15. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  16. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  17. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  18. Campaign Report — New GA poll finds Warnock with the edge
Load more

Video

See all Video