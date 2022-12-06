trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Lawmakers agree to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill over Pentagon objections

by Ellen Mitchell - 12/06/22 4:42 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 12/06/22 4:42 PM ET

Congress is poised to use the annual defense policy bill to eliminate the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.  

In a compromise with Republicans, House Democrats are allowing language into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that repeals the coronavirus vaccine mandate for U.S. service members a year after it was enacted, House Armed Services committee ranking member Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) confirmed to The Hill Tuesday.  

The bill, which lays out how a $847 billion Defense Department topline will be allocated in fiscal year 2023, is tentatively set to be released late Tuesday or early Wednesday and voted on by the House Thursday, Rogers said.  

Asked if he believes the language will stick amid all the last minute jostling over the bill, Rogers replied: “Yes.” 

Republican lawmakers for months have pushed back on the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin first instated in August 2021.  

Since then, thousands of active-duty service members have been discharged for refusing the shots, according to the latest Pentagon numbers.  

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is vying for the Speaker’s gavel in the next Congress, said on Sunday that the NDAA “will not move” unless the mandate for the military is lifted through the bill. 

The compromise is effectively a loss for the White House and Pentagon, which have both opposed using the NDAA to repeal the vaccine mandate.  

“We lost a million people to this virus,” Austin told reporters traveling with him Saturday, as reported by The Associated Press. “A million people died in the United States of America. We lost hundreds in DOD. So this mandate has kept people healthy.” 

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Tuesday strongly supported the Pentagon’s mandate, but also emphasized that the art of compromise means that no side gets everything it wants. For Democrats, he said, that might mean they have to give up the mandate to pass the bigger package. 

“It’s a question of how can you get something done,” he told reporter in the Capitol. “We have a very close vote in the Senate [and] a very close vote in the House. And you don’t just get everything you want.”

One thing not expected in the bill, however, is language to reinstate troops, sailors and airmen who were discharged or received penalties for declining the vaccine, a provision GOP lawmakers hoped to insert in the legislation.  

Instead, lawmakers on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees are planning report language for the bill that allows DOD to evaluate service members affected by the mandate, Rogers said.  

“There’s no statutory language but there’s report language that tells the [Defense Department] to ascertain everybody that’s been adversely affected by the vaccine mandate and what it would take to make them whole and get that to us next year and then we can decide if we want to try to do that or not,” he said.  

“Some people aren’t going to want to come back to the military but if they do, what would that look like? How many people are we talking about?” 

Tags Kevin McCarthy Lloyd Austin Mike Rogers Steny Hoyer

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  3. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  4. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  5. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  6. Fox’s Stuart Varney: Trump ‘losing iron grip’ on GOP
  7. Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits
  8. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  9. Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in three states for communications
  10. House panel directs Cawthorn to pay fine for improper crypto purchase
  11. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  12. Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law ...
  13. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  14. McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’
  15. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  16. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  17. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  18. What the data actually say about assault weapons
Load more

Video

See all Video