trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Biden administration signs off on $425M in arms sales to Taiwan

by Jared Gans - 12/07/22 11:55 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/07/22 11:55 AM ET
Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai Ing-wen visits Taiwanese soldiers near the sign for Hualien Defense in eastern Taiwan on Sept. 6, 2022.

The Biden administration has approved two separate arms sales to Taiwan worth more than $425 million as China has stepped up its threats and aggression toward the island. 

The State Department said the sales are for spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan’s F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other weapons systems that the United States has supplied. The total is made up of $330 million in standard replacement parts and $98 million in non-standard equipment and related accessories and logistics. 

President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, their first face-to-face meeting during Biden’s presidency. Biden said at a press conference ahead of the meeting that he planned to press Xi on China’s behavior toward Taiwan and U.S. commitments to the island’s defense. 

China considers Taiwan to be part of Chinese territory awaiting reunification and has repeatedly threatened to attack Taiwan in recent months. It conducted a series of military drills near the island in August following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to the self-governing island. 

The Chinese government has argued that arms sales to Taiwan violate the U.S. “One China” policy. Under the policy, the U.S. recognizes the People’s Republic of China’s view on Taiwan but pursues “strategic ambiguity” with respect to the island, considering its status to be unsettled. 

The Taiwan Relations Act requires the U.S. to sell arms to Taiwan for its own defense but does not commit the country to defending the island in the event of a Chinese invasion. 

“This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the State Department said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags arms sales Biden Biden administration China Nancy Pelosi One China policy State Department strategic ambiguity Taiwan Taiwan Xi Jinping

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  2. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  5. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  6. Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden
  7. GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump ...
  8. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  9. Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff
  10. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  11. Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
  12. Trump certainly has had ‘a great fall’
  13. Graham: Democrats fear Walker win because it would mean GOP is ‘not racist’
  14. Here's who is on Time's 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  15. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  16. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  17. Trump lawyers searched properties for classified material: report
  18. Key Democrats ask State, Defense for records on Kushner family business
Load more

Video

See all Video