trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

ISIS officials killed in raid in Syria

by Brad Dress - 12/11/22 1:58 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/11/22 1:58 PM ET
FILE – The seal for the U.S. Central Command is displayed on Feb. 6, 2017, at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria overnight, killing an Islamic State insurgent who was involved in smuggling weapons and fighters, U.S. officials said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. In a statement, U.S. Central Command said the helicopter raid targeted Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, who was known to facilitate the smuggling in support of IS operations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A helicopter raid in eastern Syria early Sunday morning killed two members of ISIS, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

A lead Syrian province official who was responsible for deadly plots and operations in eastern Syria was killed, CENTCOM said in a press release.

Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for CENTCOM, said “ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region.”

“This operation reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the group’s enduring defeat,” Buccino said in a statement. “The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East.”

The strike is the latest the U.S. has carried out in the war-torn country against the terrorist group, which has largely been defeated but still maintains a loose operation in Syria.

In February, a U.S. raid led to the death of a senior leader of ISIS, who reportedly blew himself up as forces closed in on him. That raid was announced by President Biden.

U.S. strikes also killed two other top officials in the terrorist group over the summer.

Tags Biden CENTCOM ISIS Joe Buccino raid Syria

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  2. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  3. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  4. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  5. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  6. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  7. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  8. Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing ...
  9. Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump
  10. GOP members who rebuffed Jan. 6 panel may face referral to ethics panel 
  11. Elon Musk shows shadow-banning of conservatives no conspiracy theory
  12. With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians ...
  13. American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’
  14. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  15. Sinema throws curveball into Arizona’s 2024 Senate race
  16. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
  17. Why Sinema left the Democratic Party
  18. Tester won’t commit to running for reelection in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video