Russia using more Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine infrastructure: think tank

Russia is deploying a “significantly higher number” of Iranian-made drones to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine than it did in previous weeks, according to an updated analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukraine’s Air Force Command said on Saturday that Russian forces launched 15 attacks with the Iranian Shahed-136 and 131 drones, targeting infrastructure in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa.

About 10 of the drones were shot down, while the rest reached their targets. Facilities in Odesa were severely damaged.

Russia had not launched a similar number of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine in three weeks, according to the ISW.

“The increased pace of Russian drone attacks may indicate that Russian forces accumulated more drones over the three-week period of not using them or that Russia has recently received or expects soon to receive a new shipment of drones from Iran,” the ISW said in its analysis.

Since October, Russia has deployed the Iranian drones as part of its relentless waves of strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and energy grids.

The explosive drones have knocked out power in the country, damaged buildings and facilities, and terrorized the Ukrainian people.

Russia reportedly depleted its stockpile of the drones last month. Drones strikes had stopped being reported around Nov. 17.

But the White House last week warned that Russia and Iran are laying the groundwork for joint weapons production, including for lethal drones, amid deepening military ties between Moscow and Tehran.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said last week the Kremlin has offered an “an unprecedented level of military and technical support” to Tehran in return for the drones and other defense support.