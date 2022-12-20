trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Six ISIS officials captured in commando raids

by Ellen Mitchell - 12/20/22 12:19 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 12/20/22 12:19 PM ET
FILE – American soldiers patrol near prison that was attacked on Jan. 20 by the Islamic State militants in Hassakeh, Syria, Feb. 8, 2022. U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)

The U.S. military has captured six Islamic State operatives over the course of three helicopter raids in Syria this week, U.S. Central Command announced Tuesday.

The raids, which took place over the past 48 hours in eastern Syria, included the capture of “al-Zubaydi,” a senior ISIS official who U.S. officials claim was involved in planning and enabling terrorist attacks in Syria.

This was the second such operation in just over a week, with a helicopter raid in the early hours of Dec. 11 killing a lead ISIS province official and his associate in eastern Syria.

This week’s raids included U.S. Special Operations forces, as well as personnel from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who helped American troops defeat and push ISIS from Syrian territory in 2019.

“These partnered operations reaffirm CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS,” CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, said in the release. “The capture of these ISIS operatives will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks.”

Initial assessment indicated that no civilians were killed or injured, according to the statement. 

This month’s raids mark the first major American counterterrorism operation in northeastern Syria since the U.S. military in October conducted two strikes against the terrorist group, killing an ISIS weapons smuggler.

Also late last month, ISIS announced that its leader, later identified by U.S. officials as Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, had been killed in battle in mid-October.

The U.S. military, which has several hundred American forces in northeastern Syria near the Turkish border, continues to work with SDF to keep Islamic State fighters at bay in the region.

NATO ally Turkey, however, in recent weeks has hit the Kurdish-led forces with airstrikes, and last month threatened a ground invasion, as the country views the SDF as part of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a group considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and Turkey. 

The Turkish aggression led Washington to warn Ankara against any new military operation in Syria. 

Tags al-Zubaydi Central Command ISIS Syria

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  2. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  3. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  4. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  5. House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators ...
  6. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  7. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  8. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  9. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  10. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  11. Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
  12. How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit
  13. German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
  14. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  15. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  16. Feehery: A huge Christmas gift to the left 
  17. Congressional negotiators roll out sweeping $1.7 trillion funding bill 
  18. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
Load more

Video

See all Video