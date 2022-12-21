trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US to send Patriot system to Ukraine in new $1.85 billion package

by Ellen Mitchell - 12/21/22 2:45 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 12/21/22 2:45 PM ET
Joe Biden
FILE – Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The United States for the first time will send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine as part of a major $1.85 billion weapons package, the Pentagon revealed Wednesday. 

The new lethal assistance, announced in concert with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, D.C., includes $1 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which has the U.S. military pull weapons from its own stockpiles to send to Kyiv.

Another $850 million in assistance will come via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, meaning the Defense Department will buy directly from industry.

The package will include one Patriot air defense battery and munitions. The vehicle-mounted system is designed to hit mid- and high-altitude targets such as missiles, fighter jets, bombers and drones in order to protect military and civilian targets. 

“Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks against critical infrastructure have only reinforced the need to provide Ukraine with sophisticated air defense capabilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “At President Biden’s direction, the United States has prioritized the provision of air defense systems to help Ukraine defend its people from Russian aggression.” 

Ukraine is currently under a rolling barrage of Russian missile and drone strikes on its energy and electricity infrastructure, attacks that have killed civilians and badly crippled power supplies as the country sinks into winter. There are also fears Russia could launch a large winter offensive as the ground hardens.

Until now, the United States had held off on sending the Patriot system to Ukraine over fears it could escalate the war. But the Biden administration has changed its position after weeks of deliberation over the highly classified technology the weapon contains.  

The Pentagon said the Patriot will “add to a layered defense to counter the full range of threats currently menacing Ukraine’s cities and civilians” and bolster previous air defense capabilities the United States has given to the embattled country. 

The weapons package also includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, mortar systems and rounds, 37 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, 120 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, six armored utility trucks; High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), precision aerial munitions, 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms and other equipment and arms.

The United States has now committed more than $21 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia first attacked the country on Feb. 24.   

Congress has also proposed $45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, a measure that is awaiting passage in both the House and Senate and a signature from Biden.  

Tags Biden Patriot missile defense system Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  4. Biden greets Zelensky at White House
  5. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  6. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  7. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  8. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  9. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  10. Trump offers personalized Christmas video message to one donor 
  11. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  12. Watch live: Biden holds press conference with Zelensky
  13. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  14. Schumer says Senate could pass $1.7T funding package as early as Wednesday
  15. Jeffries blasts Santos amid résumé scandal: ‘A complete and utter fraud’
  16. US to send Patriot system to Ukraine in new $1.85 billion package
  17. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  18. Here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress tonight
Load more

Video

See all Video