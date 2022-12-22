trending:

Defense

SEAL team commander found dead in California residence

by Ellen Mitchell - 12/22/22 12:10 PM ET
The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, Robert Ramirez, was found dead in his San Diego County, California, home Monday, the Navy has revealed.  

Foul play is not suspected and an investigation into the decorated officer’s death by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s is ongoing, according to a Wednesday statement from Naval Special Warfare Command. 

“Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said in the statement.  

“This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time,” he added. 

Prior to his death, Ramirez led SEAL Team 1, part of Naval Special Warfare Group 1 based at Naval Base Coronado in California.  

He had taken command of the group last month, Military Times reported.  

Ramirez served in the Navy for more than 25 years after enlisting in 1996, attending Navy Special Warfare Basic Training in Coronado in 1997 and commissioned in 2004, with awards and decorations including five Bronze Star Medals.  

Ramirez’s passing also marks the second SEAL team commander to die in roughly a year. 

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 8, died in December 2021 after falling during helicopter rope training in Virginia.

