trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Russia and China hold joint naval exercises

by Ellen Mitchell - 12/22/22 1:15 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 12/22/22 1:15 PM ET
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, Chinese warships take part in joint naval drills with Russia in the East China Sea on Thursday. The exercise showcases increasingly close defense ties between the two countries as they both face tensions with the United States. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russia and China this week began a joint naval exercise in the East China Sea, the latest drills between the two countries as Moscow continues to be a global pariah for its war in Ukraine.

Russia deployed a Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer and two corvettes of Russia’s Pacific Fleet while China sent two destroyers, a diesel submarine and several other ships for the drills that began on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported

Russian and Chinese aircraft also took part in the military exercise, expected to last a week and involve firing exercises and anti-submarine drills, the Russia Defense Ministry said. 

“The main goal of the drills is to strengthen naval cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China and to maintain peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region,” according to a statement from the ministry, as reported by the AP. 

Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their military cooperation since Russia first attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering international condemnation and strict sanctions intended to cripple Russia’s economy.

China so far has refused to criticize Russia over the invasion and has knocked the Western sanctions, while Moscow in turn has supported Beijing as tensions between it and the United States have grown over Taiwan. 

Russia and China have also engaged in frequent military drills over the past year, including in May when the two countries flew nuclear-capable bombers as President Biden was in Japan.

That was followed with a sweeping joint exercise in September that involved more than 2,000 Chinese troops, hundreds of military vehicles, combat aircraft and warships. 

And in November, Russia and China both flew bombers in joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

Tags Biden China Chinese military drills Military drills russia

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package
  2. The Gay World War? Inside Putin’s warped reality
  3. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript details efforts to downplay her Jan. 6 testimony
  4. House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows
  5. Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help
  6. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  7. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  8. How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
  9. Trump calls spending bill a ‘disaster’: ‘Every single Republican should ...
  10. Republican ‘shadow committee’ issues Jan. 6 counter-report
  11. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  12. SEAL team commander found dead in California residence
  13. House passes bill requiring presidential tax audits after revelation Trump ...
  14. Jeffries blasts Santos amid résumé scandal: ‘A complete and utter fraud’
  15. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  16. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  17. Biden briefed on massive winter storm
  18. Trump seeks to dismiss E. Jean Carroll sexual assault lawsuit, says new law ...
Load more

Video

See all Video