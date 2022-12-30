trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Officials say US forces killed almost 700 suspected ISIS members in 2022

by Jared Gans - 12/30/22 9:49 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/30/22 9:49 AM ET
AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad
U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers search for Islamic State militants in Hassakeh, Syria, on Jan. 29,, 2022. An attack on the prison in Hassakeh was the biggest military operation by the extremist group since the fall of their self-declared caliphate in 2019.

U.S. forces killed almost 700 suspected Islamic State operatives in 2022, including the leader of the group, dozens of regional leaders and hundreds of fighters. 

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a release on Thursday that it conducted 313 operations against ISIS over the past year, killing 466 operatives in Syria and at least 220 operatives in Iraq. Officials also detained 215 operatives in Syria and 159 operatives in Iraq. 

The release states that no U.S. forces were injured or killed in the operations, a majority of which were conducted with the United States’s allies in the two countries. 

U.S. forces fully transitioned to a role of advising, assisting and enabling Iraqi security forces, which are now leading successful unilateral offensive operations at the brigade level, according to the release. 

“Over the past year, Iraqi Security Forces demonstrated an ability to continue operations to degrade ISIS, to aggressively pursue the terror group in Iraq, and to improve security and stability within Iraq,” said Gen. Michael Kurilla, the commander of CENTCOM. “Today, they display a high level of competence, professionalism, and progress in leading tactical operations, but there is still much work to be done.” 

Kurilla said the Syrian Democratic Forces have continued to demonstrate the ability to push out ISIS leaders and fighters. 

ISIS has also lost two of its top leaders over the past year. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi blew himself up as U.S. forces closed in on him during a raid in Syria in February, and Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in battle with the Free Syrian Army in October. 

The release states that ISIS maintains malevolent intentions regarding the detention centers that the Syrian Democratic Forces control and desires to strike targets outside the region. It also continues to work with affiliates internationally, mostly in Africa and Afghanistan. 

“The mission to defeat ISIS will continue in 2023 as CENTCOM and its Coalition partners remain committed to the enduring defeat of the terror group in order to maintain and enhance global security, stability, and human rights,” the release states.

Tags CENTCOM ISIS Islamic State U.S. Central Command

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  2. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  3. Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
  4. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  5. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  6. Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
  7. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  8. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  9. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  10. READ: Ginni Thomas’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee
  11. Alyssa Farah Griffin says Meadows prevented her from trying to stop Trump COVID ...
  12. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  13. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  14. Musk says Twitter employees had ‘Fauci Fan Club’ Slack channel
  15. Ways and Means panel releases six years of Trump’s personal and business tax ...
  16. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
  17. Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package
  18. The seeds have been sown to end the war in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video