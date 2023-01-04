White House says it can’t confirm that US-supplied heavy artillery system destroyed by Russia in Ukraine

The White House on Wednesday said there was no confirmation of reports from Moscow that the Russian military had destroyed a U.S.-supplied heavy artillery system called HIMARS in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said in a progress report that missile and air strikes launched in the east of Ukraine destroyed “two launching ramps for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).”

National security spokesperson John Kirby, in a call with reporters, said Wednesday, “I’ve seen Russian claims that they hit a HIMAR system, and in response to this, we have no information to confirm that report.”

Kirby added that the Russians have released similar reports before, suggesting it is part of President Vladimir Putin’s disinformation campaign that paints Russia’s more than 10-month assault on Ukraine as a defensive military operation.

“Let’s be, just, real crystal clear here. This is a war by Russia on Ukraine,” Kirby said.

“And Mr. Putin can claim all he wants that this is some sort of fight against the West, it’s existential for his security, it’s the U.S. versus Russia, it’s NATO versus Russia — we all know that’s a bunch of B.S.,” he continued.

“Russia is the one who’s visited violence on the Ukrainian people at a scale that is quite historic and unprecedented. And we are and will continue to provide them the kinds of systems and assistance that they need to defend themselves.”

The Kremlin’s claims followed a devastating attack on a Russian military base in territory it occupies in eastern Ukraine, where Russian officials said at least 63 of its soldiers were killed after coming under fire from what it said were U.S.-provided HIMARS.

Reached for comment, a Pentagon spokesperson said they “are aware of the reports but are unable to confirm the accuracy at this time.”

“We have deferred to Ukraine to speak to their own operations as they defend themselves from Russian aggression,” the Defense Department spokesperson said.

Kirby said that the Biden administration could provide Ukraine with additional HIMARS, which stands for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Congress approved a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine last month, coinciding with a historic visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at the Capitol and meet with President Biden, who further announced an additional $2 billion in support, including the coveted Patriot missile defense battery.

“The United States is committed to ensuring that the brave Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country against Russian aggression as long as it takes,” Biden said at the time.

The Biden administration in September committed to deliver at least 18 HIMARS to Ukraine, on top of at least 16 known to be in the field in August.

The multiple rocket launch systems are praised for their agility and power; its satellite-guided rockets are mounted on a truck. The systems provided to Ukraine allow its military to strike at Russian positions at a distance of 50 miles, although this is significantly shorter than the nearly 200-mile capability of the system.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the Biden administration secretly modified the artillery systems to handicap their range and prevent long-range missiles from being fired by Ukraine into Russia.

Biden administration officials had earlier said it had received assurances from Ukrainian officials that it would not use the systems to strike within Russian territory, an effort to avoid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Kirby on Wednesday said that HIMARS give Ukraine “a standoff distance, defensive capability.”

“Well, it obviously can strike offensively as well,” he added, “but I mean, the point is, it gives them range and distance and space in an area of Ukraine which is a lot of open ground. And so, the HIMARs have proven very, very effective, and we’re going to continue to support Ukraine with weapons systems, as you’ve heard the president say, for as long as it takes.”

—Updated at 4:24 p.m. Ellen Mitchell contributed.