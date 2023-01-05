trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US military starts removing base names, items related to Confederacy

by Ellen Mitchell - 01/05/23 8:40 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 01/05/23 8:40 PM ET
the Bernie Beck gate at Fort Hood

The Pentagon on Thursday ordered a Defense Department-wide effort to begin removing the names and items associated with the Confederacy, as per last year’s recommendations from the congressional Naming Commission. 

Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante directed all Defense Department (DOD) organizations to “begin full implementation” of the Naming Commission’s recommendations, three months after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave his go-ahead on the effort in October. 

The military branches and all other DOD organizations will now work to rename or remove the more than 1,100 street, school and building names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia in the United States and overseas that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America. The items were recommended for change in a final report from the Naming Commission released in September.  

The Pentagon has until Jan. 1, 2024, to finish its task, at the heart of which was an effort to change the names of nine Army bases currently honoring Confederate generals, which the commission earlier this summer offered alternative titles for

Those bases are Fort Bragg, N.C., the largest U.S. military base; Fort Benning, Ga.; Fort Lee, Va.; Fort Pickett, Va.; Fort A.P. Hill, Va.; Fort Gordon, Ga.; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Polk, La., and Fort Rucker, Ala. All will be renamed for those with ties to the Army’s nearly 250-year history, with the exception of Fort Bragg, which will be changed to Fort Liberty.

Asked later Thursday whether the U.S. military is confident it can meet the deadline, top Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters that each of the services “has clear instructions in terms of what it is that they need to focus on,” and Austin “is confident that the services are and will continue to take that seriously.”

LaPlante also noted that the affected DOD organizations have submitted a “comprehensive plan of action and milestones” to implement the commission’s recommendations by the deadline.  

After it was mandated by Congress in 2021, the Naming Commission spent 18 months conducting “extensive consultations” with experts, historians, communities and service members to identify and suggest alternative titles for the Confederacy-related items and names. It estimated the DOD would need to spend about $62.5 million to remove or retitle those assets.  

Tags Lloyd Austin

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  2. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  3. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  4. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  5. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  6. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  7. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  8. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  9. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  10. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  11. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  12. The cashless future is here. So is Big Brother.
  13. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  14. Ukrainian citizen uprising is the war Russia didn’t see coming
  15. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  16. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  17. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  18. Hobbs hits the ground running in pivotal year for Arizona water
Load more

Video

See all Video