US military to train Ukrainians on Patriot missile system in Oklahoma: reports

The Pentagon plans to bring Ukrainian troops to Oklahoma to train them on the Patriot missile defense systems starting as soon as next week, according to multiple reports.

The training, first reported by CNN, will happen at Fort Sill, two U.S. officials told the outlet.

Fort Sill — one of the Army’s four basic training locations, located on 90 miles southwest of Oklahoma City — already teaches troops the operation and maintenance of the Patriot system and is also the location of the Army’s field artillery school.

Defense officials have yet to officially reveal the training plan, but it’s expected that instructing Ukrainians on how to use the advanced air defense system will take “several months,” Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, told reporters last week.

“We will start training for Patriot later this month,” Cooper said at a Jan. 6 Pentagon briefing. “I’m not going to be able to give you a specific time frame for the completion of training. It will take several months. So, again, Patriot is not an immediate term capability. But we will start that training very soon.”

And Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Jan. 5 told reporters the Defense Department was exploring a variety of options on where to hold Patriot training “to include potential training here in the U.S., overseas, or a combination of both.”

President Biden late last month approved the shipment of a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to help defend the embattled country from an onslaught of Russian missile strikes.

Germany last week also committed to sending a Patriot battery from its own inventory to the embattled former Soviet state.