Defense

Air Force Academy football player dies after medical emergency on way to class 

by Julia Mueller - 01/11/23 12:24 PM ET
File - Air Force players, left, warm up with Boise State players in empty Falcon Stadium before an NCAA college football game Saturday Oct. 31, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo.
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
U.S. Air Force Academy offensive lineman Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while leaving his dormitory on his way to class, the school announced late Tuesday. 

“With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet,” the academy wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.” 

The 21-year-old cadet 3rd class was a sophomore hailing from Lake Charles, La. 

The school did not share specifics of the medical emergency Brown suffered, but said that medical officials attempted to administer life-saving measures on-scene.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating as the passing was on the military base, according to the school. 

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron. The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the academy’s superintendent, said in a statement.

Tags Air Force Academy U.S. Air Force

