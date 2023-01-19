US requests forces in South Korea provide equipment to Ukraine

The Pentagon has requested that U.S. troops stationed in South Korea send equipment and supplies to Ukraine to support Kyiv in its war against Russia.

U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), which has about 28,000 troops in South Korea, confirmed it would provide some equipment in a statement to The Hill on Thursday.

Col. Isaac Taylor, a USFK spokesperson, said the equipment transfer would not impact its operations in South Korea.

“This has zero impact on our operations and our ability to execute on our ironclad commitment to the defense of our ally,” Taylor said.

The Pentagon’s request was first reported by Reuters.

The U.S. has provided billions of dollars in assistance to Ukraine since the war began last February. The Pentagon announced another $2.5 billion military aid package on Thursday that includes 90 Strykers, or armored combat vehicles.

Concerns have been raised about depleting U.S. inventories amid the large transfers of equipment and weapons to Kyiv.

A Center for Strategic and International Studies report earlier this month found several types of weapons and ammunition stockpiles from the U.S. were unlikely to be rebuilt within the next five years.

The Defense Department is also tapping into a stockpile of ammunition stored in Israel to ship over to Ukraine, The New York Times reported this week.