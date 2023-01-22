trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

McCaul calls for US to take first step on heavy tanks for Ukraine

by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 4:25 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 4:25 PM ET
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) delivers his remarks on the potential new nuclear deal with Iran during a press conference hosted by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) delivers his remarks on the potential new nuclear deal with Iran during a press conference hosted by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) pressed the Biden administration and military leaders on Sunday to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to aid the country in its war against Russia, arguing “we cannot slow-walk the weapons.”

“Let’s give (Ukraine) what they need, because, when we do, they win,” McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash on Sunday. “The tanks are vitally important.”

International military leaders in recent days have been unable to come to an agreement on a push to provide battle tanks to Ukraine. The U.S. has been hesitant to send the Abrams tanks to the country, citing the need for specialized training and expensive fuel. Instead, the U.S. has been angling for Germany to send its Leopard 2 tanks.

But German officials have not signed off on providing the tanks to Ukraine, prohibiting other countries that have stockpiles of the equipment from also shipping the weapons to the country. 

After talks stalled at a meeting of western military officials in Germany on Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the allies did not have a long time to pull together a plan to provide Ukraine with the resources that it needs before a counteroffensive.

“What we’re really focused on is making sure that Ukraine has the capability that it needs to be successful right now,” Austin said at a news conference. “So we have a window of opportunity here between now and the spring, whenever they commence their operation, their counteroffensive. And that’s not a long time. And we have to pull together the right capabilities.” 

McCaul argued that if the U.S. were to send its Abrams tanks first, then Germany would follow by unleashing their Leopard 2 vehicles, saying the U.S. doesn’t have to send “very many.”

“All we have to do is send enough to unleash what Germany has and what the 10 other countries in NATO have,” McCaul said. “NATO has to share the burden.”

Tags Abram tanks American tanks Biden Germany Leopard 2 tanks Lloyd Austin Michael McCaul Michael McCaul ukraine

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  2. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  3. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  4. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  5. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  6. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  7. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  8. School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old ...
  9. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  10. CNN: The comedy news network?
  11. Who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? We may never actually know
  12. Zients to replace Klain as White House chief of staff
  13. Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid
  14. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  15. Where is the XBB.1.5 COVID variant most common? CDC data explains
  16. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  17. China may prove not to be the threat we have come to assume
  18. Harris speaks to Florida lawmakers about DeSantis rejection of African American ...
Load more

Video

See all Video