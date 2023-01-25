trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US arms sales boom in 2022 due to war in Ukraine

by Ellen Mitchell - 01/25/23 4:38 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 01/25/23 4:38 PM ET
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, departs from a KC-10 Extender aircraft after receiving fuel over Poland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Senior Airman Joseph Barron/U.S. Air Force via AP
FILE — In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, departs from a KC-10 Extender aircraft after receiving fuel over Poland, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

U.S. weapons sales to other countries experienced a major uptick in 2022, jumping to more than $51.9 billion largely due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. 

In the aftermath of the Feb. 24 invasion, European nations rushed to arm themselves, giving U.S. weapons sales a 49 percent boost from the $34.8 billion in sales in 2021, according to new data released Wednesday by the State Department.  

Direct commercial sales also grew, with American defense contractors selling some $153.7 billion in weapons and military equipment directly to foreign governments in 2022, up from $103.4 billion the previous year. 

The State Department attributed the spike to “authorizations adjudicated in support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from Russia’s unprovoked aggression.” 

Arms transfers and defense trade, overseen by the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the State Department, are seen as important tools of U.S. foreign policy and national security. 

The State Department first reviews the deals sought by other countries to make sure they line up with U.S. goals and, if approved, notifies Congress of the sale. Congress then has the option to reject a potential sale, but if not, the U.S. government moves on to negotiations.  

The 2022 numbers represent the potential arms deals the State Department has notified lawmakers of, and not the final sales.  

Among the biggest buyers of U.S. arms in Europe was Germany, which in July ordered 35 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and equipment for a potential $8.4 billion in “support of NATO’s nuclear sharing mission.” 

Ahead of Russia’s invasion, Poland in February sought 250 M1 Abrams tanks for an estimated $6 billion. 

And the United Kingdom in March requested a new Ballistic Missile Defense Radar at an estimated cost of $700 million, while Spain the same month sought $950 million worth of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters. 

Newer NATO member Bulgaria, meanwhile, in April ordered eight F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft for an estimated $1.6 billion. 

Chinese aggression in the Asia-Pacific region also spurred the uptick in sales in 2022, with one of the biggest orders coming from Indonesia. That approved sale includes 36 F-15ID aircraft for an estimated $13.9 billion. 

Australia, a staunch U.S. ally that frequently warns of Chinese military intentions, stands to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters for an estimated $1.95 billion, among other deals.  

The State Department also announced major potential arms sales to South Korea and Japan, the biggest including a $790 million deal for F-15K Slam Eagle aircraft and a $588 million agreement for S-70 Helicopters, respectively.  

For Taiwan, which Beijing has threatened to bring under its control, the Biden administration in September gave the go-ahead for a $1.1 billion weapons package that includes 60 Harpoon anti-ship missiles and 100 Sidewinder tactical air missiles. 

Also in the mix were more controversial sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as the two countries are involved in Yemen’s brutal civil war.  

Saudi Arabia wants 300 MIM-104E Patriot Guidance Enhanced Ballistic missiles for about $3 billion, while the UAE seeks 96 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system missiles for more than $2.2 billion.

Tags arms sales defense contractors

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  2. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  3. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  6. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  7. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  8. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  9. Trump’s Facebook, Instagram account to be reinstated
  10. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  11. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  12. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  13. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  14. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  15. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  16. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  17. How Western tanks could bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia
  18. Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit 
Load more

Video

See all Video