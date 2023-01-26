trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

VA says it has surpassed 2022 goals for housing veterans experiencing homelessness

by Brad Dress - 01/26/23 12:08 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 01/26/23 12:08 PM ET
Greg Nash
A logo of the Department of Veterans Affairs is seen outside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says it housed more than 40,000 veterans last year, surpassing its 2022 goals aimed at reducing the number of veterans experiencing homelessness.

The 2022 goal was to place 38,000 veterans in public housing, and the VA said it actually housed 40,401 veterans last year.

“There are thousands of formerly homeless Veterans who are going to sleep tonight in good, safe, stable homes — and there’s nothing more important than that,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough in a Thursday statement.

While there is an extreme shortage of affordable housing in the U.S. that has helped create a homelessness crisis, veterans are much more likely to experience homelessness than the average American.

A multitude of factors contribute to putting veterans at an increased risk of homelessness, including post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, a lack of family support networks and military jobs not easily transferable to civilian life and occupations.

The VA has worked aggressively to address the issue for years and has recently reported a decline in the veteran homeless population.

The latest point-in-time tally, which consists of a count of the sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on one night in January of each year, showed an 11 percent decline in veteran homelessness since 2020.

On a single night in January 2022, there were 33,136 veterans experiencing homelessness, down from 37,252 in 2020.

That also marks a decrease of roughly 55 percent in the unhoused veteran population since 2010, according to the VA.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under President Biden has focusied on a strategy that prioritizes placing people experiencing homelessness in housing first and then giving them a support structure to maintain their livelihoods.

Last year, the Biden administration released a strategic plan to reduce homelessness overall by 25 percent by 2025.

Tags Biden homelesness veterans Veterans Affairs

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  3. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  4. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  5. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  6. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  7. DeSantis gets into RNC race, backing Dhillon
  8. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  9. McCarthy taps Garret Graves for resurrected House GOP leadership position
  10. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  11. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  12. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  13. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  14. Republicans tap McCormick to oust Sen. Casey in 2024 Pennsylvania race
  15. 5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death
  16. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  17. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  18. House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’
Load more

Video

See all Video