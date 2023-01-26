trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US will send Ukraine more modern version of Abrams tank

by Ellen Mitchell - 01/26/23 4:41 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 01/26/23 4:41 PM ET
FILE – A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks, Nov. 29, 2016, at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo. In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance toward sending tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File)

The United States plans to send its more updated version of the M1 Abrams tank to Ukraine, a vehicle that is considered deadlier and has more upgrades than its predecessor but takes longer to transfer to Kyiv.

Washington will ship to Ukraine the M1A2 version of the tank — a vehicle that is considered more lethal and runs on a digital system compared to the older M1A1 .

The U.S. cannot ship the tanks immediately because the U.S. military does not “have these tanks available in excess in our U.S. stocks,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Thursday.  

The Pentagon intends to procure the tanks through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), meaning it will buy the Abrams directly from its maker General Dynamics to then be shipped to Ukraine, a process that “is going to take months,” Singh said.  

She explained that the schedule will give U.S. officials time to train Ukrainian troops on the advanced weapon. 

“These things are going to require training maintenance, sustainment, that is going to take a very long time to also train in Ukrainians on,” she said. “We took that into account. That’s why we are using the USAI capability in order to procure these tanks for the Ukrainians.” 

President Biden announced on Wednesday that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, matching a German announcement to immediately provide Leopard tanks that Kyiv says are essential in its fight against Russia. 

The decision came after a week of behind-the-scenes negotiations between the U.S. and its NATO allies. It also marks a remarkable about-face for the Biden administration, which had previously insisted the Abrams would be of little benefit to Ukraine due to its costly and laborious maintenance and upkeep.  

Tags Abrams tanks Biden Germany Joe Biden Leopard tanks russia Ukaine

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  3. Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
  4. DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
  5. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  6. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  7. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  8. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  9. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  10. House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’
  11. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  12. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  13. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  14. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  17. Biden: I won’t let GOP use debt ceiling as ‘bargaining chip’
  18. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
Load more

Video

See all Video