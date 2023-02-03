trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US

by Brad Dress - 02/03/23 10:36 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 02/03/23 10:36 AM ET

Republicans have seized on the news that a Chinese surveillance balloon is flying over the northern U.S. to cast President Biden and the Defense Department as failing to protect national security.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) quickly called for a briefing for the Gang of Eight, the top members of Congress who receive classified intelligence from the executive branch, expressing concern about the breach of U.S. airspace.

“China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent,” McCarthy tweeted.

Former President Trump called to “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON” on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday morning, echoing calls from multiple Republican lawmakers on Twitter.

“Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) agreed on Thursday. “President Trump would have never tolerated this. President Trump would have never tolerated many things happening to America.”

The Pentagon on Thursday identified the aircraft as a “high altitude surveillance balloon” and said it would not shoot it down because falling debris would pose a risk to people on the ground.

China urged calm on Friday morning before denying those claims. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was a civilian research ship studying weather that blew off course.

Beijing expressed regret that the aircraft had entered U.S. airspace, saying the government “has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country.”

The U.S. has yet to respond to the Chinese claims. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly postponed a trip to Beijing to meet with his counterpart next week after the balloon was spotted.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) fired off an angry letter to the Pentagon on Thursday night after the balloon was reported by Defense officials as last seen over his state, where there is a major Air Force base housing nuclear missiles.

“I am demanding answers from the Biden administration about the spy balloon that flew over our airspace,” Daines tweeted. “The administration failed to protect our border and now has failed to protect our skies.”

Defense Department officials said the balloon posed no military or physical threat and said it was not collecting sensitive information.

But some Republican lawmakers tied the entry of the Chinese balloon into U.S. airspace to the issues plaguing the southern border.

“Let’s see — an open southern border and a Chinese spy balloon floating across the U.S.,” Sen. Erich Schmitt (R-Mo.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, tweeted Friday morning. “Maybe we should focus on America’s national interests.”

Tags Antony Blinken Biden China China Foreign Ministry Congress Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene Montana Pentagon spy balloon Steve Daines Steve Daines Trump Trump

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  2. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  3. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  6. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  7. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  8. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  9. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  12. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  13. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  14. US adds stunning 517K jobs to start 2023
  15. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  16. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  17. When will I get my tax refund?
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video