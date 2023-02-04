trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon

by Julia Shapero - 02/04/23 8:12 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/04/23 8:12 PM ET
President Joe Biden and Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin confirmed on Saturday that the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Coast. Lawmakers have criticized the administration for not doing something sooner. (Associated Press)

After a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spent several days flying across the U.S. this week, the U.S. military shot down the aircraft off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

President Biden said on Saturday that he had ordered the military to down the balloon “as soon as possible” after he was briefed on the matter on Wednesday. 

The decision raised questions on timing, as lawmakers and industry pundits had pushed the Biden administration to take care of it much sooner.

National security officials warned Biden that “the best time to do that was when it got over water,” due to safety concerns associated with shooting it down over land, the president told reporters on Saturday.

The balloon was traveling about 60,000 feet above the ground and was estimated to be the size of three buses. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed Biden’s claims after news broke that the U.S. military shot it down.

“U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload,” Austin said in a statement on Saturday.

“Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first,” he added.

Still, Republican lawmakers criticized Biden for not acting sooner as tensions rise between the U.S. and China.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the Biden administration’s response to the balloon an “embarrassing display of weakness.”

“The [administration] should have taken care of this before it became a national security threat,” McCaul said in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), who serves as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement that he is “deeply concerned” about the decision to allow the balloon to traverse the U.S. this week.

Rogers also accused the Biden administration of attempting to “hide this national security failure from Congress and the American people.”

The Chinese surveillance balloon reportedly first entered U.S. airspace in Alaska on Jan. 28, according to Reuters. It then traveled into Canadian airspace on Jan. 30, before returning to U.S. airspace via Idaho on Jan. 31.

Reports of the balloon emerged one day later, as it passed through Montana, leading U.S. defense officials to confirm the presence of the balloon on Thursday.

“It is clear that standard protocol for defense of U.S. airspace was ignored,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement, adding, “The White House owes Congress and the American people answers about this failure.”

However, several Democratic lawmakers accused their Republican colleagues of “playing politics” with the issue.

“All of us who serve here spend time and care on national security,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said on Twitter. “It is possible to express concerns about surveillance and other issues with the Chinese Communist Party without trying to create unnecessary panic for political gain.”

While most Democrats defended Biden’s decision to wait to shoot down the spy balloon over safety concerns, there were some that expressed interest in receiving a briefing from the Biden administration to learn what went wrong.

“Glad that [the president] shot down the Chinese balloon but these aerial threats are not new,” Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said in a tweet. “We need to take them seriously and implement new measures to prevent surveillance in our airspace.”

“I commend our great military for successfully and safely downing the spy balloon,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) also tweeted. “Now it’s time for the CCP to explain their violation of our airspace and for the US to ensure this is the last balloon that flies over our country.” 

“I look forward to receiving a briefing from the [administration] on the balloon’s capabilities, what if any assets have been surveilled, and our plan to stop this from happening in the future,” he added.

China acknowledged on Friday that the balloon was one of its own, but claimed that it was primarily used for meteorological research and had been blown off course.

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

However, the Biden administration and lawmakers have maintained that the balloon was surveilling “strategic sites” in the U.S. and even postponed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing over the “unacceptable” presence of the balloon in U.S. airspace.

“We have noted the [People’s Republic of China] statement of regret, but the presence of this balloon in our airspace is a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law,” a senior State Department official said on Friday.

Tags Antony Blinken Biden Chinese spy balloon Chinese surveillance balloon don beyer Frank Pallone Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Michael McCaul Michael McCaul Mike Rogers Mike Rogers President Biden Ro Khanna Ro Khanna Roger Wicker Roger Wicker state department

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  2. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
  5. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  6. When will I get my tax refund?
  7. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  8. Biden says he ordered US military to shoot down Chinese ‘spy’ balloon ‘as ...
  9. Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition ...
  10. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  11. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  12. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  13. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  14. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  15. US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast
  16. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  17. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  18. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
Load more

Video

See all Video