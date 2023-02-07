trending:

Defense

US to sell Poland $10B in rocket launchers amid war in neighboring Ukraine

by Ellen Mitchell - 02/07/23 5:13 PM ET
AP Photo/Aaron Favila
A U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during annual combat drills between the Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps in Capas, Tarlac province, northern Philippines, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The United States plans to sell Poland about $10 billion worth of rocket launchers and ammunition as its neighbor Ukraine braces for a renewed Russian offensive.  

The package — which would include 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 45 Army Tactical Missile Systems, the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System and related equipment — would improve “the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the State Department announced Tuesday. 

The Biden administration notified Congress of the possible sale earlier Tuesday.  

U.S. weapons sales to other countries experienced a major jump in the past year largely due to Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24. 

European nations have since rushed to arm themselves, with the biggest buyers including Germany, Poland and others that sit close to Ukraine and Russia, purchasing everything from new fighter aircraft to tanks and missiles. 

For this newest sale, Poland intends to use the advanced missile systems to “modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats,” according to the State Department notice.  

Warsaw also will get M1A1 Abrams battle tanks from Washington as part of an estimated $3.75 billion deal to buy 116 of the vehicles, cleared in December, and another $4.75 billion sale for 250 of the systems, inked in April.  

News of the latest missile deal follows one of the deadliest days of fighting in the war in Ukraine, with more than 1,000 Russian troops killed on Monday, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. 

The death count raises the total throughout the conflict to just more than 133,000, with numbers expected to continue to climb as an anticipated Russian offensive involving an estimated 500,000 troops seeks to capture new territory.

