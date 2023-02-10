trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in half

by Brad Dress - 02/10/23 11:20 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 02/10/23 11:20 AM ET

Former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller is making the case for the Pentagon’s budget to be cut in half in his new memoir, “Soldier Secretary,” arguing the U.S. military should be molded into a leaner and nimbler fighting force with prioritized areas of focus.

At the end of his memoir, Miller writes the U.S. must adapt to the threats posed by foreign adversaries like Russia and China by reforming the military, which he calls “too big and bloated and wasteful.”

“Our colossal military establishment was essential for our Cold War victory, but the Cold War has been over for 30 years,” Miller writes. “If we are truly going to end American adventurism and retool our military to face the challenges of the next century, we should cut military spending by 40-50 percent.”

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2023 authorized $857 billion in topline defense spending, an increase from the $777 billion passed in the last fiscal year.

The U.S. spends far more than any other nation on defense, including China, which is in second place, spending around $300 billion on defense.

“We could cut our defense budget in half and it would still be twice as big as China’s,” Miller writes in his memoir.

The Pentagon’s budget has slowly climbed over the years, which has attracted critics on both the left and the right.

House Republicans are currently using the looming threat of a debt ceiling default to cut government spending.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has agreed to cap all spending at fiscal 2022 levels, which would amount to a 10 percent cut to the defense budget.

But many conservative lawmakers are zeroing in on cutting what they call “woke” programs, like diversity training.

Miller said he does not believe there is a real incentive in Congress to make significant changes to the defense budget.

“There’s no incentive to reduce military spending,” he said. “I think there’s whispers, but [we need] someone with the courage and experience to get in there and force it.”

In his book, Miller said slashing the budget by 40 to 50 percent wouldn’t be as dramatic as it sounds, arguing it would return the U.S. to pre-9/11 spending levels, which he says would make sense since “we are no longer waging wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Tags China Chris Miller Chris Miller military budget Pentagon Russia Soldier Secretary

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese spy balloon revelations raise stakes for US response
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. White House says Biden won’t do Super Bowl interview, blames Fox
  4. Former acting Defense chief under Trump calls for military budget to be cut in ...
  5. GOP races from Medicare, Social Security third rail
  6. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  7. GOP senators sympathetic to Romney’s call for Santos to resign
  8. Sports betting has risen tenfold in three years. Addiction experts fear the ...
  9. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  10. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  11. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  12. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  13. Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer
  14. Will logistics be Russia’s undoing in Ukraine?
  15. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  16. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  17. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  18. CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
Load more

Video

See all Video