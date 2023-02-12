trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Kaine: China in many ways more than strategic competitor

by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 7:49 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 7:49 AM ET
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) speaks to a reporter as he leaves the Capitol following votes on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 as work continues on the continuing resolution to fund the federal government.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said China is an “adversary” after two more unidentified objects were shot down over North American airspace late last week, raising concerns that there were more objects like the suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the country.

“We call it strategic competition but in a lot of ways it’s more than that. China is a competitor certainly but in some areas like this they’re also an adversary,” Kaine said in an interview on Fox News Channel. “One of the most disturbing pieces of news I heard this week was when [Defense Secretary] General [Lloyd] Austin tried to call his Chinese counterpart about the balloon incident, they didn’t pick up the phone.”

Public information about the objects shot down over the past few days have remained scant.

“I haven’t been given any more information than you,” Kaine said when asked during the interview about possible origins of the objects.

The first object was shot down after traveling through Alaskan air space on Friday and landed in U.S. waters. The second object was grounded by a U.S. fighter jet over Canadian territory after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the move.

But while Kaine could not offer more detail on the most recent objects that were shot down, he did issue a warning over the relationship of U.S. and Chinese officials, saying there needed to be communication between the two countries to avoid “unnecessary or accidental escalations.”

“You’ll remember during the Cold War, as tough as it was between the U.S. and Soviet Union, at least there was communication,” Kaine said. “We have to figure out a way to make sure that as challenging as the relationship is that the communication is thorough and robust so that we don’t accidentally have a miscalculation.”

Kaine also said the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was downed off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month was an example of “incompetence” from the Chinese government, as it spoiled a planned visit to the country by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“China really wanted to have this dialogue with Secretary Blinken,” Kaine said. “And so to have this happen right before that dialogue demonstrated some significant, I think incompetence and maybe kind of a left-hand right-hand problem where some elements of the Chinese military might be doing some things that the Chinese government is unaware of.”

Tags Antony Blinken Chinese spy balloon Justin Trudeau Tim Kaine Tim Kaine

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  2. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  3. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  4. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  5. Chinese spy balloon has GOP saying no cuts to defense
  6. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  7. Biden pledge to fix ‘unfair’ economy resonates with Americans
  8. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  9. Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead ...
  10. Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never ...
  11. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  12. Biden leans into attacks on GOP over Social Security, Medicare 
  13. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
  14. E Street Band’s Steven Van Zandt gifts Raskin a head cover as congressman ...
  15. How DeSantis built a conservative following on education
  16. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  17. Rep. Gallagher says timing of Chinese balloon before Blinken visit not a ...
  18. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
Load more

Video

See all Video