trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Senate Democrat says it’s possible ‘anomaly’ still flying over Montana airspace but could be ‘false alarm’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 11:46 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 11:46 AM ET
Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) speaks to reporters a he arrives to the Senate Chamber for votes on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said on Sunday there is a possibility of an object flying over Montana’s airspace after a search for a radar anomaly was called off yesterday due to darkness, but added the alert could be a “false alarm.”

“There was an anomaly and they’ve investigated … I think it got dark last night so they couldn’t fully check it out,” Tester said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “There may still be something up there, it may be a false alarm.”

Tester’s comments come after airspace was temporarily closed over central Montana on Saturday after surveillance spotted a radar anomaly over the state.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, said in a statement late Saturday that it detected a “radar anomaly” and sent fighter aircraft to investigate but the aircraft could not identify any object “to correlate to the radar hits.”

The U.S. shot down two more aerial objects over American and Canadian airspace on Friday and Saturday. It is so far unknown what the objects were and where they came from.

But speculation has whirled in the aftermath of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

Tester said if there is an object flying over Montana, his expectation is that it would be shot down by the military after determining potential damages.

“My guess is it’ll get shot down, but the military will make an assessment as to potential collateral damage,” Tester said.

Tester admitted that he did not know whether the objects shot down in the last few days belonged to China. NORAD said it had no further update on the situation in Montana on Sunday.

Tags Chinese spy balloon Jon Tester Jon Tester Montana

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors ...
  2. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  3. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  4. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  5. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  6. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  7. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  8. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  9. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  10. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  11. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  12. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  13. Chinese spy balloon has GOP saying no cuts to defense
  14. The new red wave is already here
  15. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  16. Former Pence aide says DOJ subpoena provides him a ‘security blanket’ ahead ...
  17. Schumer: Chinese ‘humiliated’ and ‘caught lying’ with suspected spy ...
  18. US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska
Load more

Video

See all Video