trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

FAA briefly closes airspace over Lake Michigan for ‘defense activities’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 2:21 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/12/23 2:21 PM ET
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Airspace over Lake Michigan was briefly closed on Sunday due to Department of Defense (DOD) activities and has since been reopened, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities,” the administration said in a statement to The Hill. “The airspace has been reopened.”

The activity above Lake Michigan comes as airspace over central Montana was closed briefly on Saturday, after North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected a “radar anomaly,” sending fighter jets to investigate.

The jets did not locate an object to corroborate the radar. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said that there still might be an object above Montana, but NORAD on Sunday did not confirm whether it was monitoring the situation or whether it was actively searching for an object above the state. 

Tester’s team said he had been in “close touch with the DOD,” but did not offer details about why the senator believed an object might still be flying over the state. On Sunday he also said it could be a “false alarm.”

Two unidentified objects have been shot down over North America, one on Friday and one on Saturday, in the aftermath of the Chinese surveillance balloon that was taken down over the Atlantic Ocean after crossing the United States last week. 

One object over Alaska was shot down on Friday while another was shot down on Saturday by a U.S. fighter jet over Canadian territory after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the move.

Information about the downed objects has been sparse, with officials offering little in the way of clarity. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that U.S. officials believe that the objects were balloons, after being briefed by a Biden administration national security official, but the White House has offered few other details on the matters.

Tags Charles Schumer Chinese balloon Defense Department Jon Tester Justin Trudeau Lake Michigan

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  2. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  3. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  4. Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame ...
  5. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  6. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  7. What we know about the ‘unidentified’ objects shot down over North America
  8. House Republican says it’s ‘unfortunate’ Democrats ‘scare’ seniors ...
  9. Bill Maher slams Greene, Republicans over State of the Union behavior
  10. FAA briefly closes airspace over Lake Michigan for ‘defense activities’
  11. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
  12. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  13. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  14. The new red wave is already here
  15. Former DNC chair: Trump may regret entering 2024 race too soon
  16. Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud
  17. Top House Intelligence Democrat expresses ‘concerns’ White House not ...
  18. Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Without her “Stylist” she’d ...
Load more

Video

See all Video