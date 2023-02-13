China says more than 10 high-altitude US balloons flew in its airspace in past year

China on Monday said that more than 10 high-altitude balloons from the United States flew into its airspace since the start of last year, an allegation that comes after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon and argued Beijing has operated more of the aircraft throughout the world.

“It is also common for U.S. balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries. Since last year, the U.S.’s high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments,” said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a briefing in Beijing.

Wenbin didn’t disclose any additional details about the alleged balloons and didn’t specify whether they were linked to the U.S. government. It’s not clear what Beijing did with any balloons identified.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson pushed back on Beijing’s claim in a Monday morning tweet, labeling it “false.”

“It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across 5 continents,” Watson said.

The U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month after it floated for days through American airspace in a flightpath that defense officials say maneuvered past sensitive military sites.

Beijing has accused the U.S. of overreacting to what it contends was a civilian weather balloon blown off-course and has threatened unspecific action in return.

U.S. officials then revealed that similar aircraft had been spotted in U.S. skies before, and alleged that China was operating a “fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations, which have also violated the sovereignty of other countries.”

In the days after the initial Chinese surveillance balloon captured national attention, the U.S. has now shot down three additional aerial objects in North American airspace. After takedowns over Alaska and over Canada’s Yukon territory, an object downed over Lake Huron marked the third day in a row the U.S. has taken action against an unidentified aircraft.

U.S. defense authorities are reportedly examining the first balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina for more information about the suspected surveillance, but it’s not yet clear what’s been recovered from the additional takedowns.

Brett Samuels and The Associated Press contributed to this report, which was updated at 8:00 a.m.