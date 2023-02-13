trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Air Force observed Chinese balloon last year over Middle East 

by Laura Kelly - 02/13/23 11:26 AM ET
by Laura Kelly - 02/13/23 11:26 AM ET
In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, incoming Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, delivers a commemorative speech during a change of command ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman/U.S. Air Force via AP)

A Chinese balloon was observed by the U.S. Air Force Central Command in the fall of 2022 but was not closely inspected because it did not appear to pose a threat, according to the top general for the region that includes the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT), said that forces had observed a high-altitude, stratospheric balloon transiting the region late last year, but that the balloon stayed primarily over the water and didn’t prompt a closer inspection. 

“Was it a weather balloon? Was it some sort of a surveillance balloon? We never got up close to it because it was never a threat. We never had to go inspect it and get a visual identification of it,” Grynkewich told reporters in a roundtable discussion hosted by the Center for a New American Security. 

His remarks come as the Biden administration has uncovered a worldwide Chinese-surveillance balloon program, sparking concern that the hovering aircraft have observed critical military infrastructure and picked up sensitive communications while deployed.  

The U.S. shot down at least one high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month and downed three other unidentified flying objects — in Alaska, Michigan and Canada — over the past few days. 

Grynkewich, who identified the balloon as Chinese in the sighting last year, said that AFCENT had not observed these types of balloons hovering over American bases or posing a threat “to our forces whatsoever.”

The Biden administration has condemned the discovery of the Chinese surveillance balloon, first revealed on Feb. 3, as a brazen violation of U.S. sovereignty and abruptly called off a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing. 

The administration’s discovery of the Chinese balloon has prompted a closer look at unidentified flying objects previously observed, with at least four balloons observed transiting U.S. territory — three during the previous Trump administration and one discovered months ago during the Biden administration, officials have said. 

The Chinese have taken responsibility for the balloon revealed over the U.S. in early February, saying they regretted the incursion into American airspace, but condemned the U.S. response as an overreaction to what they described as a weather balloon, rejecting accusations of espionage. 

“We have made it clear several times that the unintended entry of China’s civilian unmanned airship into the US airspace is an entirely unexpected, isolated event caused by force majeure. The US downing of the airship is an abuse of the use of force and overreaction. We are firmly opposed to it,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Monday. 

Tags AIr Force Biden Chinese surveillance balloon Middle east US-China relations

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  3. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  4. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  5. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  6. Watch live: White House press briefing
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  9. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  10. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  11. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  12. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  13. Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ...
  14. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  15. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  16. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  17. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
  18. College Board accuses Florida education department of slander
Load more

Video

See all Video