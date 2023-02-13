trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

GOP committee chair eyeing ‘creative wargaming’ to evaluate possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan

by Brad Dress - 02/13/23 1:04 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 02/13/23 1:04 PM ET
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to discuss holding the Biden administration accountable for the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Greg Nash
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 to discuss holding the Biden administration accountable for the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) is exploring an idea to hold a House hearing that would involve lawmakers participating in a “wargaming” scenario of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Gallagher, the chairman of the newly created House Select Committee on China, said it would help showcase the importance of the self-governing island nation of Taiwan.

“We’re exploring options where we could do creative wargaming that integrates financial and economic warfare into purely kinetic warfare to tease out the importance of Taiwan,” Gallagher said in a statement provided by his office.

Semafor first reported the news in an email newsletter.

Gallagher told the publication he believed the U.S. can “turn all this happy talk about arming Taiwan to the teeth to reality” and that he wanted to make congressional hearings more interesting.

“Most members don’t show up for them, most members just read from a script, so we don’t want to fall into that trap,” Gallagher told Semafor. “Even when we’re doing formal hearings we’re going to try and make them more interesting.”

Tensions are high between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, which the ruling Chinese Communist Party sees as historically part of the mainland.

The U.S. maintains informal ties with Taiwan but does not officially recognize it as an independent nation. Last year, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traveled to the island in a show of support.

Beijing has lately increased escalatory rhetoric around the island nation, even as the U.S. builds up its presence in the Indo-Pacific. Last month, the Pentagon announced it would build out four additional military bases in the Philippines, potentially at strategic locations across from Taiwan.

A Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) war game scenario last month found the U.S. would defeat China if it chose to defend Taiwan in most scenarios.

But all sides would face heavy losses, and the U.S. would have to rely on assistance from allies such as Japan in the region, according to the CSIS analysis.

U.S.-China relations also deteriorated this month after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the South Carolina coast.

The balloon, which was equipped with antennas capable of collecting communications intelligence, captured the attention of the public as it drifted across the continental U.S. for several days.

The Chinese surveillance device, which China called a weather balloon, canceled a trip that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had planned for Beijing.

Tags Armed Services Committee China Congress House Mike Gallagher Mike Gallagher Nancy Pelosi Taiwan wargames

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  3. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  4. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  5. Watch live: White House press briefing
  6. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  9. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  10. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  11. White House: No signs of ‘aliens or extraterrestrial activity’ with ...
  12. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  13. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  14. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  15. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more ...
  16. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  17. Truck driver detained after reports multiple pedestrians struck in Brooklyn ...
  18. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
Load more

Video

See all Video