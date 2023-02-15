trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US forces shoot down Iranian-made drone circling troop housing in Syria

by Brad Dress - 02/15/23 10:00 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 02/15/23 10:00 AM ET
Getty Images
The Iranian flag is seen in this June 10, 2021, file photo.

U.S. forces on Tuesday took down an Iranian-made drone that was flying near a base in northeastern Syria in an attempt to conduct reconnaissance of the area.

U.S. Central Command said the drone was shot down around 2:30 p.m. local time near Mission Support Site Conoco.

Both the U.S. and Iran conduct counterterrorism operations in Syria but support groups in the county’s ongoing civil war.

American troops train and support Syrian Democratic Forces, who have fought against extremists aligned with ISIS, while Iran has long backed the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran are high amid the war in Ukraine, where Iranian-made explosive drones are wielded by Russian forces to bomb and attack Ukrainian cities.

Negotiations have also fallen apart recently between the U.S. and Iran to restart a pact that would lift sanctions on Tehran while ensuring the country doesn’t develop nuclear weapons.

The U.S. has recently fended off several attacks against American bases in Syria, including a trio of suicide drones last month that injured Syrian Democratic Forces fighters.

In August, U.S. forces also struck back at Iran-affiliated fighters after a rocket attack at Conoco, with American troops killing four enemy fighters and destroying several rocket launchers.

Tags Bashar al-Assad drones Iran Mission support site conoco Shahed Syria troop housing

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Distrust over GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare marks rocky start to ...
  2. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  3. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  4. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  5. House Freedom Caucus member Ralph Norman endorses Nikki Haley for president
  6. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  7. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  8. Pence plots unusual legal strategy in fight against subpoena
  9. Special counsel alleges crime to compel testimony from Trump lawyer
  10. Club for Growth defends Rick Scott from McConnell’s ‘false attacks’
  11. Super Bowl snub is latest dust-up between White House, Fox News
  12. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  13. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  14. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  15. GOP polling shows Jim Justice could beat Joe Manchin in 2024 Senate race
  16. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  17. Texas city sits atop new ranking of safest cities
  18. China threatens ‘countermeasures’ against US entities over balloon’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video