trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace second time in two days

by Ellen Mitchell - 02/16/23 1:09 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 02/16/23 1:09 PM ET

U.S. fighter jets intercepted four Russian warplanes near Alaska on Tuesday, the second time Kremlin aircraft were in the area in two days.  

The Alaskan Region of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) “detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted four Russian aircraft approaching the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ),” the command said in a Thursday statement.  

The Russian aircraft – which included TU-95 BEAR-H bombers and SU-35 and SU-30 fighter aircraft – were intercepted by two NORAD F-35A fighters supported by two F-16 fighters, one E-3 Sentry and two KC-135 Stratotankers.  

Officials noted that the Kremlin warplanes remained in the international airspace near America and Canada and did not cross over into the countries’ airspace. 

NORAD aircraft last intercepted Russian planes just a day prior on Monday. In that case, two F-16s intercepted four Kremlin aircraft.  

Before that, Russian planes hadn’t tested the area since October

The command downplayed the pair of intercepts, noting that “Russian activity near the North American ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, nor is the activity seen as provocative.” 

Still, tensions between the Washington and Moscow have stayed high due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a conflict that will hit its one-year anniversary next week.  

Tags Alaska NORAD Russia warplanes

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
  2. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  3. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  4. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  5. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  6. The new red wave is already here
  7. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  8. Russia’s appetite may extend beyond Ukraine
  9. Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace second time in two days
  10. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  11. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  12. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
  13. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  14. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  15. Ten Republican senators hosting fundraiser for Banks’ Senate bid
  16. Supreme Court removes Title 42 oral argument from calendar
  17. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  18. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
Load more

Video

See all Video