Pence says Biden’s briefing on downed aerial objects is ‘too little too late’

Former Vice President Pence blasted President Biden’s briefing on the objects that the U.S. has shot down over the past couple of weeks, saying the explanations from the president on Thursday were “too little, too late.”

“I would characterize the president’s press conference today as too little, too late,” Pence said on Fox News. “I mean to have the president address this issue two weeks after this captured the nation’s attention with the first balloon is just unacceptable.”

In remarks from the White House, Biden said the three objects shot out of the sky last weekend were believed to belong to private companies. The aerial objects were downed in light of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

“The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting scientific research,” Biden said.

The president’s remarks came after Republicans mounted pressure on the administration to offer more information about the objects, criticizing the White House for what they said was a lack of transparency.

Outrage about Biden’s handling of the situation has only grown since it was first revealed that a balloon belonging to China floated across the U.S. earlier this month, before Biden ordered it shot down.

“Why in the world did you let this thing travel all the way across the continental United States before you shot it down?” Pence said. “This thing should have been shot down as soon as it entered our air space in Alaska.”

Pence also shut down the idea that such balloons floated over the U.S. during the Trump-Pence administration — an argument defense and intelligence officials in the Biden administration have made.

“I think there were rumors about this happening during our administration… of course, it never did,” Pence said. “I think you had an incursion into the airspace of the United States of America during our administration, we’d have been in the situation room.”