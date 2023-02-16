US Navy will no longer require COVID vaccines for deployment

The U.S. Navy is rolling back requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, axing the consideration of vaccination status when making decisions about the deployment of sailors.

The decision by the Navy reverses a policy that was in place for more than a year, mandating that vaccination status be considered when determining deployment.

“Commanders should seek advice from medical providers regarding medical readiness of personnel to inform deployment and other operational mission decisions,” the Navy’s new guidance said. “COVID-19 vaccination status shall not be a consideration in assessing individual service member suitability for deployment or other operational missions.”

Congress nixed the military’s vaccination requirements as part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act at the end of 2022.

Thursday’s guidance from the Navy also maintained that “Commanders retain the authority to implement Health Protection Measures at any time or manner deemed necessary in support of operational safety and effectiveness, and where necessary, to restrict movement of service members in order to comply with host nation quarantine regulations.”

The new guidelines did not offer directives on how to handle personnel that were separated from the Navy because of their vaccination status when the mandate was still in place.

The move from the Navy also comes as the federal government has entered a new phase in its response to the virus, with President Biden expected to let the public health emergency around the pandemic end in May.