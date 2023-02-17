trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Four US service members injured in ISIS helicopter raid

by Brad Dress - 02/17/23 12:31 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 02/17/23 12:31 PM ET
CENTCOM/Michael West

The military says four U.S. service members and one combat dog were injured during a Thursday night helicopter raid in northeast Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader.

The injured Americans and the working dog are receiving medical treatment at a facility in Iraq, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a Friday press release.

The U.S. service members were injured from an explosion during the helicopter raid, according to CENTCOM.

The raid, which was carried out with allied members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), killed senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi.

U.S. forces conduct counterterrorism operations in Syria in addition to training and supporting SDF troops there.

While ISIS has lost a large swath of the territory it once held, it is still present in Iraq and Syria and works with affiliates across the globe, CENTCOM said in December.

Tags CENTCOM Hamza al-Homsi helicopter raid injured U.S. troops

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  3. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  4. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  5. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  6. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  7. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  8. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  9. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  10. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  11. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  12. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  13. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  14. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  15. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  16. Snowpack continues to grow in California, Colorado River Basin
  17. DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe
  18. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
Load more

Video

See all Video