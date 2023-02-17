Four US service members injured in ISIS helicopter raid

The military says four U.S. service members and one combat dog were injured during a Thursday night helicopter raid in northeast Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader.

The injured Americans and the working dog are receiving medical treatment at a facility in Iraq, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a Friday press release.

The U.S. service members were injured from an explosion during the helicopter raid, according to CENTCOM.

The raid, which was carried out with allied members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), killed senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi.

U.S. forces conduct counterterrorism operations in Syria in addition to training and supporting SDF troops there.

While ISIS has lost a large swath of the territory it once held, it is still present in Iraq and Syria and works with affiliates across the globe, CENTCOM said in December.