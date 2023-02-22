trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Progressives propose bill to slash defense budget by $100 billion

by Julia Mueller - 02/22/23 3:09 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/22/23 3:09 PM ET
FILE – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

A pair of progressive lawmakers on Wednesday proposed a bill to slash the Defense Department’s budget by $100 billion and reallocate the dollars elsewhere. 

Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), co-chairs of the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus, reintroduced their “People Over Pentagon Act.” If passed, the legislation would rein in defense spending and refocus funds on priorities like infrastructure, health care and education.

“Year after year, this country pours billions into our already-astronomical defense budget without stopping to question whether the additional funding is actually making us safer,” Lee said in a release.

“Cutting just $100 billion could do so much good: it could power every household in the US with solar energy; hire one million elementary school teachers amid a worsening teacher shortage; provide free tuition for 2 out of 3 public college students; or cover medical care for 7 million veterans,” the congresswoman added.  

The lawmakers argued that the current defense budget props up the military industrial complex at the expense of the American taxpayer. 

Biden signed a massive $858 billion defense authorization bill for fiscal 2023, allocating $817 billion to the Department of Defense. The high increase from last year’s DOD budget — which was $768 billion — has prompted some Democrats to sound alarms about excessive spending.

“More defense spending does not guarantee safety, but it does guarantee that the military-industrial complex will continue to get richer,” Pocan said. “We can no longer afford to put these corporate interests over the needs of the American people.”

Tags Barbara Lee Barbara Lee budget Defense Mark Pocan Mark Pocan NDAA Progressives Spending

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Trump attacks Georgia grand jury forewoman over media tour
  3. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  4. Democrats see security threat in McCarthy sending Jan. 6 video to Tucker Carlson
  5. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  6. Trump accuses Biden administration of ‘indifference and betrayal’ in East ...
  7. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  8. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  9. Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey
  10. DeSantis wades into foreign policy, Ukraine
  11. Rep. Chris Pappas marries partner Vann Bentley
  12. Santos says he didn’t think people would find out about lies because he ...
  13. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  14. Americans divided on who will win Ukraine war: poll
  15. Pentagon: China will face ‘consequences’ if it provides lethal aid to Russia
  16. Former Mexican top cop found guilty of distributing 58 tons of cocaine
  17. White House: GOP, Trump officials ‘laid the groundwork’ for loose railway ...
  18. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
Load more

Video

See all Video