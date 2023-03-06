trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pair of Ukrainian pilots in US to assess fighter jet ability

by Ellen Mitchell - 03/06/23 7:05 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 03/06/23 7:05 PM ET
Associated Press
A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter approaches a KC-135 tanker jet for refueling over Iraq in this August 2005 file photo.

Two Ukrainian pilots are in the United States to see how well they can fly fighter jets, though U.S. officials still have no current plans to send F-16s to Kyiv, the Pentagon confirmed Monday. 

The two are at a base in Tuscon, Ariz., for a “familiarization event,” during which they will speak with Air Force personnel and observe how the service operates, in addition to flying aircraft simulators, a Defense spokesperson told The Hill in a statement. 

“This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots become more effective pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own capabilities,” they said, stressing that it is “a routine activity as part of our military-to-military dialogue with Ukraine.” 

They also said the pilots will not be flying any actual aircraft during the event, held with other countries in the past under a previous U.S. European Command program.  

NBC News on Sunday first reported the pilots were in the country for the U.S. military to evaluate how long it takes Ukrainian pilots to learn to fly modern fighter jets, with the possibility that 10 more pilots could come to the United States as early as this month as part of the effort.

The Defense spokesperson said that there are no immediate plans to increase the number of pilots beyond the two currently in Tucson, but “we’re not closing the door on future opportunities.” 

CNN reported earlier Monday that the evaluations are being conducted by the Arizona Air National Guard, which flies F-16 fighter jets with its 162nd Fighter Wing, based at Tucson International Airport. 

Ukrainian officials have in recent weeks increased calls for the United States to provide Kyiv with F-16s to defend against ramped up Russian missile and drone attacks.  

But President Biden late last month said he is ruling out providing the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine “for now.” 

Administration officials have argued that Ukraine does not need F-16s based on the current state of the war and that they require considerable training. 

“Since we haven’t made the decision to provide F-16s and neither have our allies and partners, it doesn’t make sense to start to train them on a system they may never get,” top Pentagon policy official Colin Kahl said before the House Armed Services Committee last week. 

The Defense spokesperson said the administration’s stance has not changed on whether to provide F-16s to Ukraine, referring to Kahl’s comments. 

Tags

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  2. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  3. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  4. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  5. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  6. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  7. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  8. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  9. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  10. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  11. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  12. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  13. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  14. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  15. Pence asks judge to block special counsel’s Jan. 6 subpoena
  16. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
  17. Bipartisan Senate bill would end Cuban embargo
  18. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
Load more

Video

See all Video