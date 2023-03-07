trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Austin makes unannounced trip to Iraq to ‘reaffirm’ partnership

by Julia Shapero - 03/07/23 8:08 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/07/23 8:08 AM ET
FILE – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon, Nov. 3, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a surprise visit to Iraq on Tuesday, amid his wider, multiday trip to the Middle East.

“Wheels down in Baghdad,” Austin tweeted after landing in the Iraqi capital. “I’m here to reaffirm the U.S.-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq.”

Austin reportedly met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi while in Baghdad and emphasized America’s commitment to helping fight the militant Islamic State group, also known as Daesh, The Associated Press reported.

“We’ll continue working to accomplish this mission together,” Austin said, per the AP. “Through the global coalition to defeat Daesh, we liberated more than 50,000 square kilometers from Daesh and freed more than 4.5 million Iraqis from their cruel grip.”

“This is a critical mission and we’re proud to support our Iraqi partners,” he added.

The visit comes just weeks ahead of the 20-year anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Tags Baghdad Department of Defense Iraq Islamic State Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin Middle east

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  2. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  3. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  4. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  5. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  6. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  7. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  8. Hoda Kotb makes tearful return to ‘Today’ after daughter’s ICU stay
  9. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  10. Student loan impasse threatens Biden promise to young voters
  11. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  12. Why a sweeping election law clash at the Supreme Court could disappear 
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. DeSantis faces 2024 dilemma over his conservative brand
  15. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  16. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  17. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  18. Bipartisan Senate bill would end Cuban embargo
Load more

Video

See all Video