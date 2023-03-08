trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Senate panel passes bipartisan bill to repeal Iraq, Gulf War authorizations

by Brad Dress - 03/08/23 1:04 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 03/08/23 1:04 PM ET
(AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
FILE – Iraqi civilians and U.S. soldiers pull down a statue of Saddam Hussein in downtown Baghdad, April 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal the Iraq and Gulf War military force authorizations, which are still in effect years after the conflicts ended.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), passed on a 13-8 vote in the committee.

Kaine said the 1991 Gulf War authorization and the 2002 Iraq War authorization are decades behind the U.S., but they remain on the books and can technically be misused by a sitting president.

“Congress has a constitutional and moral responsibility to repeal them so that future presidents can’t use these authorizations as a blank check to send servicemembers into harm’s way,” Kaine said in a statement.

The Gulf War ended in 1991 after a brief U.S.-led military campaign in Kuwait and some parts of Iraq. And former President Obama pulled U.S. troops out of Iraq in 2011, bringing an end to the 2003 invasion.

Attempts to end the authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF) for the Gulf War and the Iraq War have been introduced several times before in Congress, including an effort last year that got snagged in congressional business.

There are some signs the AUMF repeals are now picking up steam. A companion bill was introduced in the House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to back the legislation once it comes to the floor.

In a tweet last week, Schumer said “we need to put the Iraq War behind us once and for all.”

“And doing that means we should repeal the legal authority that initiated the war to begin with,” the senator wrote.

In a Wednesday statement, Young said he was “encouraged by today’s vote.”

“Later this month, we will mark the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Today, Iraq is a partner of the United States and critical to efforts to counter Iran,” Young said. “Repealing these outdated AUMFs will demonstrate America’s commitment to Iraqi sovereignty.”

Tags Barack Obama Chuck Schumer Iraq Obama Senate Foreign Relations Tim Kaine Tim Kaine Todd Young Todd Young

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  2. White House blasts Tucker Carlson as ‘not credible’ after airing Jan. 6 ...
  3. Missouri gun law ruled unconstitutional
  4. Manchin will vote against Biden’s pick to head IRS 
  5. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  6. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  7. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  8. Biden launches battle on Capitol Hill with call for Medicare tax hike
  9. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  10. Over 280 sickened on Princess cruise ship; company points to ‘likely’ cause
  11. Liz Cheney on potential House GOP-led Jan. 6 probes: ‘Bring it on’
  12. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  13. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  15. Youngkin fuels speculation that he might challenge Trump
  16. Matt Schlapp sexual assault accuser comes forward: ‘I’m not backing away’
  17. Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
  18. Tucker Carlson revels in congressional ‘hysteria’ over Jan. 6 footage
Load more

Video

See all Video