PETA calls on Pentagon to stop ‘Havana syndrome’ testing on animals

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is pressuring the Department of Defense to stop its testing of microwave radiation and radio frequency on animals in an attempt to determine the human effects of the mysterious health incidents dubbed “Havana Syndrome.”

The animal rights group said in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the department should stop the use of weapon-wounding tests on a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, marine animals and nonhuman primates.

U.S. officials have sought for years to determine the cause of anomalous health incidents (AHI) that were affecting intelligence and diplomatic officials around the world, with little luck. The term was coined after employees at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, reported illnesses in 2016, ranging from headaches to loss of balance and other neurological difficulties. Since then, officials have reported similar illnesses in a number of cities around the globe.

The push by the animal rights group comes after it was revealed that the federal government had been funding experiments last year on ferrets to determine whether radio frequencies could be behind the unsolved illnesses, which was first reported by Politico.

PETA pointed to a $750,000 contract awarded to Wayne State University last year to test the frequencies on ferrets.

The revelation of the government testing on animals comes after a report from the U.S. intelligence community earlier this month concluded that it was unlikely that a foreign government was behind the health events, which was widely considered a possibility. The report said it was unlikely that a weapon that could cause such effects in humans was in the possession of a foreign government.

“Available intelligence consistently points against the involvement of U.S. adversaries in causing the reported incidents,” the redacted report states. “There is no credible evidence that a foreign adversary has a weapon or device that is causing AHIs.”

PETA latched onto that report, saying the experiment funding at Wayne State University “is not only cruel and wasteful but also, frankly, futile.”

The Defense Department said in a statement to The Hill that its “foremost concern remains providing care to affected individuals — since the health and wellbeing of our personnel are our top priority.”

“The Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs-funded grant to Wayne State University (with collaborators from the University of Michigan) will develop and test a novel laboratory animal model to mimic mild concussive head injury,” a spokesperson for the Pentagon said. “Behavioral, imaging, and histological studies will determine if the model is comparable to the abnormalities seen in humans following concussive head injury. The model may subsequently be used to test potential treatments to alleviate the deficits associated with traumatic brain injury.”

